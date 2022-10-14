Teddy Bridgewater gets surprising designation ahead of game vs. Vikings

The Miami Dolphins received a boost at practice Friday as injured quarterbacks Teddy Bridgewater and Tua Tagovailoa both were full participants as the team prepared for its Week 6 game against the Minnesota Vikings.

The full Vikings-Dolphins injury report ahead of Sunday: pic.twitter.com/xGDP2sJaDU — Alec Lewis (@alec_lewis) October 14, 2022

While Tagovailoa has been designated as out for the game, Bridgewater may still be cleared to play. First-year head coach Mike McDaniel had previously said that rookie third-string quarterback Skylar Thompson would start for the Dolphins, but Bridgewater could serve as the backup.

Tagovailoa and Bridgewater have both been in the concussion protocol, and Bridgewater has also endured a right pectoral injury.

The Dolphins have lost two games in a row after starting the season with three consecutive victories. Miami features a pair of explosive wide receivers in Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, and they appear to have an edge on Minnesota’s defenders in the secondary. The Vikings have had difficulty stopping opposing passing attacks this season, continuing a trend that started two seasons ago.

Bridgewater, a former Viking, has the ability to read defenses and make quick decisions. If Thompson gets off to a slow start and the Dolphins fall behind in the game, that could influence McDaniel to insert Teddy Bridgewater back into the lineup.

While the Vikings are relatively healthy coming into this game, the Dolphins injury report is quite a bit longer. In addition to Tagovailoa and Bridgewater, cornerback Kader Kohou is listed as doubtful with an oblique injury, offensive tackle Terron Armstead is questionable with a toe injury and running back Raheem Mostert is questionable with a knee issue.