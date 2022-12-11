By Alex Sabri · 2 min read

Enough with the trick plays, ESPN analyst Teddy Bruschi said of Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and quarterback Dak Prescott on a Sunday edition of NFL on ESPN.

If the Cowboys want to continue to win games, Bruschi said, they have to run the dang ball.

“The more times (Kellen Moore) decides to throw it to Dak Prescott and look good so he can get a head coaching job, the more detrimental it is to the Dallas Cowboys,” Teddy Bruschi said. “The more Dak throws, the more errors are going to happen.

“I want them to run the ball.”

Relying on the Cowboys’ defense, a unit that ranks fifth in the NFL in yards allowed per game and third in points per game, while providing a comfortable tempo on offense with running back Ezekiel Elliot and an offense with the seventh-most rushing yards in the league through 12 games, may be the key to sealing the team’s second straight playoff appearance.

“You have got to play to that defense,” Bruschi said. “That unit may be the best unit in football. I know the (San Francisco 49ers) defense is good too, but they are so explosive and score on defense.

“You want to go ahead, spread it out, have the tips, overthrows and interceptions, but it’s just not the way to do it.”

Though their prospects of signing former New York Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr. remain slim, former Seattle Seahawks quarterback Matt Hasselbeck said the Cowboys could play as one of the most complete units in the NFL if they continue to see a steady rise in their wide receiver core.

“I think Dallas is a complete team,” Hasselbeck said. “They’re a complete team if their wide receiver group steps up and plays to their potential. I think I’m seeing a steady incline. They can do it any way. This isn’t a team that has to say ‘if we just don’t screw it up.’

“You’re the Dallas Cowboys, play like it.”