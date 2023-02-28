The latest gameplay trailer for Tekken 8 has just been released and it features none other than the main protagonist himself, Jin Kazama.

Earlier today, Bandai Namco released a brand new trailer for Tekken 8. In this trailer, they showed off the different details of the gameplay of the protagonist, Jin Kazama. Jin Kazama has always been confirmed to return in Tekken 8 since he is the main protagonist of the Tekken series and he is the main poster boy of the cast of characters that were set to return. However, in this trailer, brand new details about his gameplay were revealed that showed a lot of how his fighting has changed since the previous game and how he will integrate his devil gene into his fighting style.

The trailer automatically kicks off with the announcer announcing Jin Kazama’s arrival and he proceeds to say one of his opening lines in Tekken 8. From there, his various moves are shown. From these moves, his iconic fighting style still seems to remain. However, it seems that Tekken 8 has added quite a number of new moves to Jin Kazama’s arsenal.

The new Tekken 8 showed a brand new power crush move from Jin which he used to counter his opponents moves. He seems to keep his old hell sweep although it is innovated upon with a brand new follow up move. There are also his iconic punishment moves which were carried over from Tekken 7. However, the flying kick was shown to have a brand new animation with a black wing appearing at Jin’s back when it is used.

The trailer also showed off a sample combo of Jin. While there were moves from Tekken 7 that were familiar, a lot of the combo also showed new moves that were implemented with new animations.

From these new animations and effects shown off in the trailer, it seems that Jin Kazama is more in tune with his devil gene in Tekken 8. This has some of the fans worried as Devil Jin, the out of control devil version of Jin, has always had a unique moveset from Jin and that Tekken has always treated them as two different fighters. That being said, considering that the game is still very much in development, it remains to be seen what will happen with the character roster.