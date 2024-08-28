ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Oklahoma begins its first season in the SEC as they open up against Temple. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Temple-Oklahoma prediction and pick.

Temple enters the season in their third year under head coach Stan Drayton. It has not been a successful run for him so far at Temple. They went just 3-9 in his first year, with just one win in the AAC. Year two was identical, winning just three games and one in conference play.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma just missed out on a Big 12 title game appearance in their final year in the Big 12. In Brent Venables's second season, Oklahoma would go 10-3 on the year. While they upset Texas, they fell to Kansas and Oklahoma State in back-to-back weeks to miss the Big 12 title game. They would end up in the Alamo Bowl, but fall 38-24 to Arizona.

Here are the College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Temple-Oklahoma Odds

Temple: +42.5 (-110)

Oklahoma: -42.5 (-110)

Over: 59.5 (-105)

Under: 59.5 (-115)

How to Watch Temple vs. Oklahoma

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Temple Could Cover The Spread/Win

For Temple, EJ Warner has moved on Rice, meaning it will be a new quarterback for Temple this year. Evan Simon is expected to be the starter. He has spent the last three years at Rutgers, but last year he threw just three passes. In 2022 he went 79 for 137 with 777 yards and four scores. Still, he threw six interceptions in that season. Forrest Brock will be the other man who could see time at quarterback for Temple. He threw 15 passes for 60 yards and an interception last year.

The top returning receiver is Dante Wright. He brought in 39 receptions for 507 yards and four scored last year. Zae Baines will be the other main receiving threat. He had 36 receptions for 442 yards and a score last year. Temple is also without their top running back from last year. Joquez Smith is the top returning back, rushing for 325 yards on 71 carries with a score. Antwain Littleton comes in from Maryland. Over the last three years, he has run for 708 yards and nine scores.

On defense, it was a struggle last year. They bring back Tra Thomas, who had three sacks last year. Diwun Black is also back, with 3.5 sacks and two forced fumbles. Meanwhile, they are also bringing in transfers Latrell Jean and Cam'Ron Steward. The major issue will be coming up with turnovers. They had just two interceptions last year. Both of them came from Tywan Francis, who has moved on from Temple.

Why Oklahoma Could Cover The Spread/Win

For Oklahoma, it is all about Jackson Arnold. Dillion Gabriel has transferred to Oregon after it became clear Arnold would be the starter this year. Arnold was solid in the bowl game last year. He threw for 361 yards while completing 26 out of 45 passes. He threw two touchdowns and three interceptions In the game. Arnold also ran for 38 yards in the game. Last year, in limited time as the backup, Arnold threw for 563 yards with four scores and three interceptions.

Drake Stoops is now in the NFL, but Nic Anderson is back for Oklahoma at receiver. He brought in 798 yards and 10 scores last year. Andrel Anthony is also back for Oklahoma. He brought in 429 yards and a touchdown last year. Adding to the receiving core is Deion Burks. Burks had seven touchdowns last year at Purdue. Gavin Sawchuk is back at running back for Oklahoma. He ran for 744 yards and nine scored last year. Oklahoma did lose Tawee walks though, and his seven touchdowns on the ground will need to be replaced.

On defense, Danny Stutsman and Kip Lewis are back. Stutsman has 104 tackels last year. Further, he has three sacks, three passes defended, one interception, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery. Stutsman also scored a touchdown last year. Kip Lewis had 66 tackles last year, also with a fumble recovery and a sack. In front of them will be Ethan Downs. Downs had 4.5 sacks and an interception on the defensive line last year. Downs was also second on the team in tackles for a loss. In the secondary, Oklahoma brings back Billy Bowman. He was third on the team in tackles last year, while also having six interceptions and three touchdowns last year.

Final Temple-Oklahoma Prediction & Pick

This game is a chance for Jackson Arnold to show that he is the man to lead this Oklahoma attack and that coach Brent Venables made the right choice in going with him. Expect him to throw plenty early on, and get into a rhythm. Further, the Oklahoma defense will create some big plays. They scored four defensive touchdowns last year and could add another one in this game. Still, covering 42.5 points is a lot to ask, so the best play in this game is to bank on Oklahoma putting up plenty of points, and Temple adding some late. Take the over in this one.

Final Temple-Oklahoma Prediction & Pick: Over 59.5 (-105)