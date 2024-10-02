ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We’re back with another College Football Week 6 betting prediction and pick as we turn our attention toward this next interconference tilt. The Temple Owls (1-4) will take on the UConn Huskies (3-2) in a lopsided matchup on the betting lines. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Temple-UConn prediction and pick.

The Temple Owls are 1-4 after losing their most recent game at home against Army in embarrassing 42-14 fashion, failing to cover their betting spread and dropping to 2-3 ATS on the season. Their only win came against 1-3 Utah State, so they’re hoping for their first win over a winning opponent.

The UConn Huskies are 3-2 and they’ve won back-to-back games over FAU and Buffalo heading into this one. They outscored opponents 95-17 during those two wins and their high-powered offense will be looking for another big performance as they host this Temple defense at home.

Here are the College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Temple-UConn Odds

Temple: +16.5 (-102)

Moneyline: +570

UConn: -16.5 (-120)

Moneyline: -850

Over: 49.5 (-110)

Under: 49.5 (-110)

How to Watch Temple vs. UConn

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET/ 12:30 p.m. PT

TV: CBS Sports Network

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Temple Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Temple Owls are looking to regroup after a very poor performance against Army last week. The good news is that they’ll have nine days to rest and prepare before heading to Connecticut for the short road trip. The bad news is that they just gave up 489 yards to Army and they’re having to face a UConn team that’s posted almost 1,100 yards from scrimmage in their last two games. Quarterback Evan Simon found his groove during the second half and had a number of nice throws in the red zone, but they simply can’t afford to get off to another slow start against a team like UConn on the road.

The biggest surprise from Temple’s last game could be their -5 yards on the ground during their last game. Their rushing attack has been nearly non-existent this season and if they want to keep up with UConn’s offense, they’ll need to be more than a one-dimensional passing team. Opening the running lanes could spell success for the Owls, but it’ll have to start with their big men up front creating some sort of push to deter UConn’s defense.

Why UConn Could Cover The Spread/Win

The UConn Huskies have been on an offensive tear this season and they’ve scored more than 45 points in each of their three wins. They’ve averaged around 550 yards from scrimmage over the last two games behind their two-headed monster duo of Quarterback Joe Fagnano and Running back Durell Robinson. To add, the Huskies also have two other ball carriers Mel Brown and Cam Edwards already nearly 300 yards on the ground this season, making this one of the most versatile running games in the country. If their line can get a push against the Owls, expect another huge day on the ground for the Huskies.

UConn Quarterback Joe Fagnano has been very solid with his decision-making and has thrown for 10 touchdowns with just one interception. As an offense, they do a great job of limiting their turnovers and if you want to beat the Huskies, you’ll have to do it on first and second down by making them go backward. Otherwise, this defense can play steadily knowing their offense will be able to bail them out more often than not.

Final Temple-UConn Prediction & Pick

The Temple Owls are coming into this game 1-7 in their last eight games. UConn, on the other hand, is 6-1 ATS in their last seven games and 5-1 ATS in their last six games at home. Still, for some reason, the Temple Owls own seven of the last 10 meetings against UConn and they’ve gone 8-2 ATS during that stretch.

However, this year may be different as the Temple Owls are seriously struggling to move the ball on the ground against a number of defensive looks. They seriously struggled against a strong running team like Army in their last game and they could be seeing another relentless rushing attack against the UConn Huskies.

The betting spread seems like a reasonable number considering Temple’s struggles to cover the spread this season. Furthermore, UConn’s Joe Fagnano can put up big numbers if he finds his groove early. If he doesn’t, their three-option rushing attack of Robinson, Brown, and Edwards will be more than enough to give this Temple squad issues on third down all day. For our final prediction, let’s roll with the UConn Huskies to cover this betting spread and continue their offensive momentum at home.

Final Temple-UConn Prediction & Pick: UConn -16.5 (-120)