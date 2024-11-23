ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Temple-UMass prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Temple-UMass.

There once was a time — in the early-to-mid-1990s — when Temple versus UMass was appointment television for college basketball fans. Temple had a hugely successful program under legendary coach John Chaney. UMass was growing national power under rising star John Calipari. Chaney infamously told Calipari he would “kick your a–” in a heated exchange between the two men. It was Atlantic 10 basketball's high point, part of a rich era in the sport's history.

Temple made the Elite Eight in 1991 and 1993. UMass went all the way to the Final Four in 1996 after making the Elite Eight in 1995. It was a tremendous time to be an A-10 fan, a Temple basketball diehard, and a UMass partisan. Three decades later, it seems hard to remember those golden times. Temple and UMass are far removed from those heights not just in terms of years, but in the severity of the dropoff each program has endured.

Temple is 3-2, having lost to Boston College and — on Friday — to Florida State. As soon as the caliber of competition improved, the Owls did not fare as well. The loss to Florida State on Friday was frustrating because the Owls started out well. Temple led 21-14 after the first 11 minutes of the game, but then the Owls' defense lost ground and gradually faded against the Seminoles. Temple was a strong and nationally relevant program for decades, but in recent years, the program has largely fallen off the map. The past week has done nothing to suggest that a real turnaround is in the works for the Philadelphia-based program.

UMass is also struggling this season, and the Minutemen have not been able to solve the more talented teams they have faced. UMass has lost to West Virginia, Louisiana Tech, and most recently Hofstra. Both Temple and UMass have to show they can beat a team with equal or better talent. If either side wants to prove it can evolve and raise its ceiling, this is a game both the Owls and Minutemen really need to win.

We should point out for the bettors considering making a play on this game: This is a neutral-site game in Connecticut. It is not an on-campus game. Also, while Temple did play on Friday, UMass did not. That is a natural point of differentiation between the two teams — not in terms of inherent quality, but in terms of rest.

Why Temple Will Cover The Spread/Win

Temple played on Friday. It lost, but it went through a difficult game and maybe learned something. Now it gets to play the very next day and instantly apply some lessons. Athletes who lose want to get back on court as soon as possible. That is what will happen for Temple. There won't be a depression or funk due to the Friday loss. This game can immediately restore a sense of confidence for the Owls, who will bounce back and win.

Why UMass Will Cover The Spread/Win

Temple played on Friday. UMass has had several days of rest before this game. UMass will be fresher down the stretch, and that is likely to make a difference.

Final Temple-UMass Prediction & Pick

We don't know which team is better. You should pass on this one.

Final Temple-UMass Prediction & Pick: UMass moneyline