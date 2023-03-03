Tennessee Football senior quarterback Hendon Hooker responded to questions about him playing in an easier Tennessee offense, Pro Football Focus college football reporter Trevor Sikkema wrote in a Friday tweet.

“I can’t help that defenders can’t guard my receivers,” said Hooker. “My job is to give them the ball.”

Hooker went on to cover the further details of the Tennessee offense and how there is more to it than meets the eye, continued Sikkema.

“A lot of these questions about one-sided reads and stuff, we have pure progression routes,” Hendon Hooker said. “It’s not my fault my first read is getting open. We have presnap looks, one-high, two-high, which side. Double-forward combo. We have pure profession with an alert, with an option.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“Any of these questions, they’re cool and all, but if you really dig into our offense and actually watch the film, you would understand it’s elevated to a whole other level. How fast we’re going, we have to process a lot of information at the same time, and communicate with everyone.”

According to the SEC, Tennessee’s offense ranked second in the Southeastern Conference in total yards with 6,832, total passing yards with 4,239 and total touchdowns with 599. Volunteers junior receiver Jalin Hyatt ranked fifth in the country with 1,267 total receiving yards and tied for second with 15 total touchdowns.

Hendon Hooker has already met extensively with the Dallas Cowboys and Oakland Raiders during the pre-NFL draft process. He is expected to be healthy and ready for training camp after he suffered a torn ACL in his left knee during a November loss to South Carolina.

Hooker accepted an invite to the Senior Bowl in late January. Senior Bowl Executive Director Jim Nagy said the bowl usually wouldn’t let a player that was injured participate, wrote On3 Tennessee writer Grant Ramey in an early-February article.