Tennessee Volunteers star wide receiver Cedric Tillman has made a decision regarding his collegiate career.

On Monday, Cedric Tillman announced that he would enter the 2023 NFL draft. Along with his decision, he also revealed that he would not be taking the field for the Orange Bowl, when Tennessee takes on Clemson on December 30th.

Cedric Tillman took to Twitter to break the news.

Thank you Vol Nation. I will always bleed orange 🧡🧡 pic.twitter.com/ZV7dkdEFws — Cedric Tillman (@Ctillman04) December 12, 2022

In his statement, Tillman wrote, “My Journey as a Tennessee Volunteer has been unforgettable. From Las Vegas to Knoxville, the past five years have shaped me in so many ways.”

Tillman then ended by saying, “Though I battled through injury this season, I am grateful I returned for my 2022 senior season year and now I turn my attention to the next level in order to be fully healthy and ready to go as I prepare to the 2023 NFL Draft, I will not play in the Orange Bowl but will fully support my teammates”.

Tillman, who arrived at Tennessee in 2018, spent five seasons with the team. His best outing came in 2021, where he appeared in all 12 games. He finished that year with 64 receptions fr 1,081 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns.

Heading into the 2022 campaign, Cedric Tillman opted to return to Tennessee. Injuries limited him to just six games. When on the field, he still proved to be effective, recording 37 receptions for 417 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

Tillman started off 2022 in a big way. Over the first two games of the season, he recorded 15 receptions for 230 receiving yards and one touchdown.

In what turned out to be the final game of his collegiate campaign, Cedric Tillman put on a solid showing against South Carolina. He recorded nine receptions for 81 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

Now, following a strong collegiate career, Tillman has his sights set on the NFL.