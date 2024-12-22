Things are not looking good for No. 9 Tennessee football in its College Football Playoff game on Saturday night against the No. 8 Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. The Vols were absolutely blown out of the water by the Buckeyes right from the get-go.

Ohio State scored 21 unanswered points in the first quarter. The Buckeyes cooled off in the second quarter where they went scoreless and allowed 10 points to Tennessee, but they still obviously have a commanding lead with them heading into the halftime break.

Unsurprisingly, fans on X (formerly Twitter) is relentlessly poking fun at Tennessee football.

“Sec fans seeing Tennessee get blown out knowing they are no longer undefeated in hypothetical matchups,” a fan posted along with a video of the Cleveland Cavaliers' reactions to Gordon Hayward's 2017 injury.

From another X user : “So this is the Tennessee team that beat the Alabama team that everyone is crying didn’t get in?”

“Just glad they expanded the playoff so Tennessee finally got to participate, hopefully this will hold them over for another 30 years,” another post read.

“Clearly Tennessee didn’t deserve to be in the #CFBPlayoff,” chimed in another fan.

A different post read: “Tennessee’s defense hasn’t been beat up this bad by a bunch of dudes from Ohio since the battle of Shiloh”

Tennessee football got a CFP ticket on the strength of an overall 10-2 record including six wins against SEC teams. Among the Volunteers' best wins were against then-No. 24 NC State Wolfpack and then-No. 15 Oklahoma Sooners. However, they lost to the unranked Arkansas Razorbacks and to then-No. 12 Georgia Bulldogs. The Vols recovered from the loss to Georgia by avoiding upsets against the UTEP Miners and Vanderbilt Commodores in their final two games in the regular season.

Tennessee football's defense was a mess in the first half, with the Buckeyes compiling a total of 296 yards. That being said, the Volunteers showed some life on that end of the field with an interception in the second quarter off of a Will Howard pass. The Vols have a lot of catching up to do in the second quarter, with quarterback Nico Iamaleava only having 81 passing yards on 7-for-16 completions after two quarters.