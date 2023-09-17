The Florida Gators upset Tennessee football 29-16 on Saturday in a crucial SEC matchup at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. The surprising outcome resulted in fans of both teams flocking to social media, celebrating the Gators' victory and lamenting the Voltunteers' defeat.

Some reactions poked fun at No. 11 Tennessee's letdown in the Swamp, while others applauded the play of Florida and lauded head coach Billy Napier. Other fans took amusement at how the officials participated in the game. Here are some of the best reactions from the Gators' pivotal win over the Vols.

Coach Napier, please tell the college football world what you did to the Tennessee Volunteers tonight. pic.twitter.com/gaQnkuUsWo — Ken 🐊⭐️💙 (@GettinChomped) September 17, 2023

Terrible game, terrible performance. QB play = Awful

OL play = Even worse

Defense = Despicable in the 1H

Receivers = Not great, not awful. Nobody seems to get separation. Aside from that, there are some players on this team that need to go. Like off the team, now! — Tennessee Volunteers Recruiting (@TennesseeVolun4) September 17, 2023

Final score Florida Gators 29

#11 Tennessee Volunteers 16 UF | 2-1

UT | 2-1 This is the first signature win of the Billy Napier era. pic.twitter.com/yXzB7zfyX3 — CFBLIVE247 (@CFBLive247_) September 17, 2023

Josh Huepel and the Tennessee Volunteers pic.twitter.com/xO2U9aDocv — Big Osc (@bosbbn) September 17, 2023

Tennessee ended the first quarter with a lead of 7-6, but what transpired in the second quarter was like something from a Vols fans' nightmare. Florida scored 20 consecutive before halftime, dominating both sides of the ball en route to a commanding 26-7 lead at intermission. Tennessee never got closer than two touchdowns.

Gators QB Graham Mertz threw for 166 yards and one touchdown on 19-of-24 passing, adding another score on the ground. Running back Trevor Etienne had a great game, rushing for 172 yards and one touchdown on 23 carries. On defense, Jordan Castell led Florida with 10 tackles.

On the other hand, Vols QB Joe Milton went 20-of-34 for 287 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. Bru McCoy led the Vols in receiving, finishing with five catches for 94 yards and a touchdown.

Tennessee football will face the Texas San Antonio Roadrunners in Week 4 at Neyland Stadium. Even though they're heavy favorites against UTSA, the Vols could still be headed for another loss next Saturday if their massive second quarter struggles continue.