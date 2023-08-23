Tennessee State University (TSU) has reached an extraordinary milestone by securing over $100 million in research awards, per a statement obtained by HBCU Pulse. The research award total makes it the second-highest among HBCUs nationwide for the 2022-2023 fiscal year. This substantial funding, totaling $100,031,082 million, is a part of the institution's plan to obtain R1 research status.

“We applaud the outstanding work of our Research and Sponsored Programs division in driving impactful research aligned with TSU's mission of changing the world,” Tennessee State president Dr. Glenda Glover said in the statement. “We recognize that a significant increase in research expenditures is a vital metric to achieve the prestigious R1 designation, the highest research classification for institutions.”

The funding will be allocated to various areas, including renewable energy, sustainable technologies, and global food security. TSU officials firmly believe that these research endeavors will not only transform lives but also shape the future of TSU students.

Dr. Quincy Quick, Associate Vice President of Research and Sponsored Programs, emphasized the broader societal impact of research. “Research, in general, aims to have a profound influence at the local, state, regional, and national levels,” Dr. Quick remarked. “All the research, from the Center of Excellence for Learning Sciences to the College of Agriculture's awards, will make a significant difference.”

TSU's external research funding has experienced a 34% increase since 2021, surpassing $70.7 million. Notably, the College of Agriculture received an $18 million grant from the United States Department of Agriculture National Institute of Food and Agriculture (USDA NIFA) NEXTGeneration program, contributing to the university's record-breaking achievement.

Dr. Quick also secured a $2,970,000 grant from the National Institute of Standards and Technology. This funding will be utilized to renovate Harned Hall, which houses 13 research labs and 2 teaching laboratories in the College of Life and Physical Sciences.

“We have achieved the highest total in grant awards in the history of our institution. This positions TSU at the forefront of research funding among HBCUs,” Dr. Quick proudly stated. As the driving force behind TSU's pursuit of the R1 designation, Dr. Quick aims to achieve a total grant award of $150 million within the next five years.

The R1 status, the highest research designation under the Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Learning, would unlock numerous benefits for TSU, including expanded doctoral programs, research initiatives, and increased funding opportunities for both students and the university. Currently, TSU is among only 11 HBCUs with an R2 designation denoting “high research activity.”