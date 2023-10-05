Tennessee State University has welcomed its second-largest freshman class in the history of the university. During the annual Freshman Convocation held on September 18, the university welcomed more than 1,700 first-time freshmen. The Class of 2027 has already set the tone as one of the most impressive classes with a combined grade point average of 3.4.

University officials including school administrators, members of the Student Government Association, and President Glenda Glover were present during this historic occasion. President Glover welcomed students with warmth and passion, motivating them to seize every opportunity that TSU has to offer. She also reminded them that they too can achieve the success of the TSU graduates that have come before them.

Glover, a Tennessee State alumna, highlighted the importance of their journey at TSU, stating, “You are headed in the right direction by choosing TSU. Step up! You must remain strong in your own faith. Trust God to be strong in your life.”

The inspiring words of President Glover have resonated with the Class of 2027. In an interview with the Tennessee Tribune, two freshmen expressed their gratitude to President Glover for her words of encouragement.

Samyla Clark a communications major from Atlanta said, “I am very pleased to be inducted into the Tennessee State University Class of 2027, and the president’s words made me feel so much at home.”

Samuel King a psychology major from Tallahassee, Florida expressed a strong appreciation for the family-like environment at TSU as well as the strong support system that will help them navigate this journey for the next four years.

“I really enjoy the family atmosphere at TSU. Here you really feel like you belong because of the people here supporting you. With the message that President Glover gave to us, I know that I have a strong support system around me to be successful throughout my next four years,” King said.

During the ceremony, President Glover had students turn on their cellphone flashlights and raise them in the air. This symbolized the light they were to be on campus as well as in the world.

Jason T. Evans, Chief Operating Officer at TSU, reiterated that the leaders and faculty at the university were committed to supporting the students. “The leaders that you see here seated at the platform along with their staffs are here to ensure your wellbeing and that you receive the support you need to be successful,” stated Evans.

Dr. Robbie Melton, interim provost and vice president for Academic Affairs, encouraged students to strive for greatness in their academic pursuits. She even promised students to help them achieve their doctoral degrees.

Dr. Tasha Carson, Assistant Vice President for First-Year Students, Darrell Taylor, Student Government Association President, Miss TSU Victoria McCrae, and Mister TSU Davin Latiker were among other notable speakers at this year’s Freshman Convocation.