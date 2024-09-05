ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The number one team in the nation takes to the field as Georgia hosts Tennessee Tech. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Tennessee Tech-Georgia prediction and pick.

Tennessee Tech enters the game at 0-1 but had a respectable performance against Middle Tennessee. They would give Middle Tennessee a sizeable lead to start the game, giving up three touchdowns in the first quarter and a half to fall 21-0 down. They would add a safety and a field goal to make it 21-5 at the half. Still, they made the comeback. With 1:06 left in the game, Jordyn Potts through a touchdown to Jordan Yates to give Tennessee Tech the one-point lead. They would allow Middle Tennessee to drive the field though, as they scored a touchdown with 16 seconds left, and Tennessee Tech fell 32-25.

Meanwhile, Georgia opened up with domination over Clemson. It was a slow start for the offense, as they managed just six points in the first half, but would lead 6-0. They would score early in the third quarter though, and lead 20-3 after the third. Georgia would pile on in the fourth and would go on to win 34-3.

Here are the College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Tennessee Tech-Georgia Odds

Tennessee Tech: +53.5 (-110)

Moneyline:

Georgia: -53.5 (-110)

Moneyline:

Over: 62.5 (-110)

Under: 62.5 (-110)

How to Watch Tennessee Tech vs. Georgia

Time: 2:00 PM ET/ 11:00 AM PT

TV: ESPN+, SECN+

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Tennessee Tech Could Cover The Spread/Win

If Tennessee Tech wants to stay competitive in this game, Jordyn Potts will need to have another great performance. He went 27-38 passing in his first game of the year. Potts would throw for 256 yards, without an interception. Further, he was just sacked once in the game. His wide receiver trio was also solid. D.J. Linkins led the team in receptions, coming away with seven grabs for 61 yards in the game. Ashton Maples was also solid, with just three catches, but 57 yards and two scored. Further, Tremel Jones brought in five catches for 50 yards in the game.

The running game was solid, but something they had to abandon at times due to being down 21 points early. Jalen Mitchell ran 11 times but for 52 yards. That is good for 4.7 yards per carry. Meanwhile, Kyron Cumbie ran three times but went for 19 yards in the game.

The defense will need to be solid against as well. After giving up the first 21 points, the defense stepped up. That started with Cayman Spaulding. He had nine tackles in the game, including two tackles for a loss. Aaron Swafford also was able to get into the backfield. He had eight tackles, with a sack, and two tackles for a loss. They will also need to force turnovers. Caldra Williford had the turnover that helped spark Tennessee Tech last week, coming away with an interception in the third quarter.

Why Georgia Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Georgia offense started slow against Clemson, with Carson Beck struggling some early. He would rebound though. Beck would finish completing 23-33 passes for 278 yards and two touchdowns. He was sacked just once in the game as well. Further, he found a big play threat in London Humphreys. Humphreys had just two receptions in the game, but went for 63 yards, with a 40 and a 23-yard reception. Humphreys also scored in the game. Meanwhile, Arian Smith brought in the most receptions, going for 56 ya yards on five receptions. Dillon Bell proved to be a solid safety valve, coming away with four receptions, but finishing fifth on the team with just 32 yards.

The running game was led by Nate Fraizer. He ran just 11 times in the game against Clemson, but went for 75 yards and a touchdown, averaging over 7.5 yards per carry. Overall, Georgia carried the ball 27 times for 169 yards and two scored. The other touchdown came from Cash Joes, as he ran 15 yards for the score on his only touch of the day. Meanwhile, Dillon Bell had on a carry from his receiver spot, going for 27 yards.

The Georgia defense was amazing against Clemson. they allowed just 188 total yards, with just 46 on the ground. That was good for just two yards per carry on the ground against Clemson. Further, they held Clemson to 4-13 on third down. Jalon Walker was a major player in that regard, coming away with six tackles, 1.5 sacks, and 1.5 tackles for a loss. Meanwhile, Mykel Williams also had two tackles for a loss in the game.

Final Tennessee Tech-Georgia Prediction & Pick

Georgia will not have the same issue to start the game as they did against Clemson. The offense should be able to score at will against Tennessee Tech. Further, Tennessee Tech will not be able to move the ball well against this Georgia offense. Still, while this will be a blowout, Georgia will not run up the score. They will use the time to get in back-ups and get experience for players who may be needed down the road. With that, take the under in this one.

Final Tennessee Tech-Georgia Prediction & Pick: Under 62.5 (-110)