ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The college basketball season continues on Saturday with a matchup between Tennessee and Illinois. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Tennessee-Illinois prediction and pick.

Saturday's clash between Tennessee and Illinois at State Farm Center promises high-stakes college basketball drama. The undefeated No. 1 Volunteers (9-0) bring an elite defense and balanced attack led by Chaz Lanier's 19.1 points per game, facing a hungry Illinois squad eager to make a statement. The Fighting Illini, featuring dynamic freshman Kasparas Jakucionis (15.4 ppg), will leverage their home-court advantage and explosive 3-point shooting. Tennessee's road wins against Baylor, Louisville, and Miami suggest they're battle-tested, but Illinois presents their toughest challenge yet. Expect a tight, physical contest that could swing on defensive stops and clutch shooting, with both teams fighting for national positioning.

Here are the Tennessee-Illinois College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Tennessee-Illinois Odds

Tennessee: -1.5 (-105)

Moneyline: -114

Illinois: +1.5 (-115)

Moneyline: -105

Over: 147.5 (-110)

Under: 147.5 (-110)

How to Watch Tennessee vs. Illinois

Time: 5:30 PM ET/2:30 PM PT

TV: FOX

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Tennessee Will Cover The Spread/Win

The No. 1 ranked Tennessee Volunteers are primed to maintain their undefeated streak as they face Illinois on Saturday. Tennessee's suffocating defense, which leads the nation in adjusted defensive efficiency, will be the key to victory. The Vols have held opponents to a mere 57.2 points per game, stifling even potent offenses like North Carolina. This defensive prowess, coupled with their ability to force turnovers, will likely disrupt Illinois' rhythm and create easy transition opportunities.

Offensively, Tennessee's balanced attack presents a significant challenge for the Fighting Illini. Led by Chaz Lanier's 19.1 points per game, the Vols have multiple scoring threats that can exploit mismatches. Their experience in high-pressure road environments, evidenced by wins at Baylor and Louisville, has prepared them for the hostile State Farm Center. Coach Rick Barnes' strategic acumen and the team's depth, with nine players averaging over 10 minutes per game, allow for various lineup combinations to counter Illinois' strengths. Tennessee's superior rebounding, ranking 15th nationally in offensive rebounding percentage, could provide crucial second-chance points in what promises to be a tightly contested match. With their defensive intensity, offensive balance, and battle-tested resilience, the Volunteers are well-positioned to secure a statement victory against Illinois.

Why Illinois Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Fighting Illini are poised to deliver a stunning upset against the No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers this Saturday at the State Farm Center. Illinois' home-court advantage cannot be overstated, as they boast an impressive 6-0 record on their home floor this season. The raucous Champaign crowd will undoubtedly create an intimidating atmosphere for the visiting Volunteers, potentially disrupting their rhythm and communication on both ends of the court.

Offensively, Illinois possesses the firepower to challenge Tennessee's vaunted defense. Led by the dynamic freshman Kasparas Jakucionis, averaging 15.4 points per game, and sharpshooter Tomislav Ivisic., the Illini have multiple scoring threats that can stretch the floor and create mismatches. Their ability to knock down three-pointers at a high clip (33.6% as a team) could be the key to breaking down Tennessee's defensive stronghold. Moreover, Illinois' aggressive style of play, which has them ranked 47th nationally in free throw attempts per game, could lead to foul trouble for Tennessee's key players. With their potent offense, home-court energy, and the element of surprise as underdogs, the Fighting Illini are well-positioned to hand Tennessee their first loss of the season in what promises to be a thrilling contest.

Final Tennessee-Illinois Prediction & Pick

The highly anticipated matchup between No. 1 Tennessee (9-0) and Illinois (7-2) at the State Farm Center in Champaign promises to be a thrilling contest. Tennessee enters as the top-ranked team with an unblemished record, while Illinois looks to defend their home court and potentially upset the Volunteers. Tennessee's suffocating defense, allowing just 57.2 points per game, will be put to the test against Illinois' high-scoring offense (86.2 ppg). The Volunteers' balanced attack, led by Chaz Lanier's 19.1 points per game, has been impressive, with their ability to score from multiple positions making them difficult to defend.

Illinois, however, boasts a strong home-court advantage, going 6-0 at State Farm Center this season. The Fighting Illini's offense, powered by freshman Kasparas Jakucionis (15.4 ppg) and their prolific three-point shooting, could challenge Tennessee's defensive stronghold. While Tennessee has proven themselves on the road with wins against Baylor and Miami, this matchup presents their toughest challenge yet. Illinois' recent victory over Wisconsin demonstrates their ability to compete with top-tier opponents. The game is likely to be closely contested, with Tennessee's defensive prowess clashing against Illinois' offensive firepower. Home-court advantage could play a significant role, potentially narrowing the gap between the teams. Expect a hard-fought battle with momentum swings throughout, but Tennessee's experience in high-pressure situations may ultimately prove decisive as Tennessee remains unbeaten covering the spread on the road.

Final Tennessee-Illinois Prediction & Pick: Tennessee -1.5 (-105), Over 147.5 (-110)