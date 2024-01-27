Tennessee faces Vanderbilt. Our college basketball odds series includes our Tennessee Vanderbilt prediction, odds, and pick.

The Vanderbilt Commodores are highly likely to look for a new coach at the end of the season. They have never been able to find the right formula under coach Jerry Stackhouse. They made a late surge last season but were never likely to make the NCAA Tournament. They lost a lot of nonconference games in the early portion of last season, which left them with no margin for error in SEC play. They scored some impressive wins, but not enough to fully make up the difference. This season needed to be different if Stackhouse was to make his first NCAA Tournament at Vanderbilt, but instead, the Commodores tripped up early in the season and repeated their same bad patterns and tendencies. This season has been unlike last season for Vanderbilt in that the Commodores have not rallied in SEC play. Last year's team scored a number of impressive conference wins. This team is 0-5 in the SEC and sinking like a rock.

With the rival Tennessee Volunteers coming to Memorial Gym, it's a last-stand kind of moment for Vanderbilt, one last chance to potentially change the course of its season and create good vibes around the program. Those vibes certainly do not exist right now for a team which can't seem to reverse course.

Here are the Tennessee-Vanderbilt College Basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Tennessee-Vanderbilt Odds

Tennessee Volunteers: -15.5 (-110)

Vanderbilt Commodores: +15.5 (-110)

Over: 141.5 (-115)

Under: 141.5 (-105)

How To Watch Tennessee vs Vanderbilt

Time: 6:00 pm ET / 3:00 pm PT

TV: SEC Network

Why Tennessee Could Cover the Spread

The Vols are a far better team than Vanderbilt. It's as simple as that. Tennessee has a very good chance of making the Sweet 16, which it did last season and has done multiple times under head coach Rick Barnes. This is a veteran team with skilled guards, powerful frontcourt players, ample physical toughness, and an elite scorer — Dalton Knecht — who can get buckets when the offense bogs down. Knecht is the super scorer who will prevent Tennessee from enduring a prolonged scoring drought and who will prevent Vanderbilt from getting on a big run. Vanderbilt, at 0-5 in the SEC, is fading quickly and merits absolutely no confidence from bettors. Vanderbilt has lost each of its last four games by at least eight points, the mark of a team which is losing steam and is ready to get hammered on its home floor.

Why Vanderbilt Could Cover the Spread

The Commodores are not a good team, but this is Memorial Gym. There's at least one game every season where we see “Memorial Magic,” the strange energy which comes from America's most unique basketball gymnasium (the one gym where the benches are on the baseline, not the sideline). Vanderbilt is playing a rivalry game, and what do they say about rivalry games? You can throw the records out the window. With the spread being extremely large, Vandy plus the points is a very attractive play here. This is a game in which Vandy will go all-out and treat the moment as the equivalent of its own personal Super Bowl. There are plenty of these games in college sports — not just basketball — and this is the ultimate example for VU hoops this season. The game will be close in the latter stages.

Final Tennessee-Vanderbilt Prediction & Pick

This game has been a landmine for Tennessee in the past. The Vols might win, but it won't be a cakewalk. VU plus the points is a good play.



Final Tennessee-Vanderbilt Prediction & Pick: Vanderbilt +15.5