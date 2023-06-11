Mexican saxophonist and activist María Elena Ríos has accused Marvel star Tenoch Huerta, known for his recent portrayal of Namor in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, of sexual assault, The Direct reports. Ríos took to Twitter to distance herself from Poder Prieto, an organization Huerta is associated with, alleging that Huerta is a “violent and sexual predator” and that the organization sought to protect their Marvel movie from scandals.

Les dejé muy claro a mi salida de su secta que protege al violentador y DEPREDADOR sexual de @TenochHuerta que no publicaran nada de mí. Todavía fueron a buscarme a un concierto bola de hipócritas para evitar escándalos por su película de @MarvelLATAM. No ando jugando @LaMZapata https://t.co/3wf1ofyFx1 — •𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐚 𝐑í𝐨𝐬 🎷 (@_ElenaRios) June 10, 2023

Ríos further described Huerta as a “charming in appearance” narcissist and highlighted the difficulty in discussing the abuse of power by someone loved for their portrayal of a character in a movie. While she did not provide explicit details, Ríos indicated that there are more individuals with similar experiences.

The situation has drawn comparisons to the controversies surrounding Jonathan Majors, another Marvel Studios actor who faced multiple accusations related to his personal and professional conduct. However, the specific nature of the allegations against Huerta is yet to be disclosed.

According to Mexican news outlet Reforma, Ríos' accusations against Huerta stemmed from Poder Prieto allegedly publishing a podcast episode featuring her without compensation. Huerta has not publicly responded to the claims made by Ríos at this time.

Huerta recently made his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in Black Panther 2 and was rumored to be returning for Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. The sexual assault claims against him have added a significant layer of complexity to his career and public image.

As the situation continues to develop, further details may emerge regarding the allegations and any potential response from Tenoch Huerta.