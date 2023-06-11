Teofimo Lopez shocked boxing fans by announcing his retirement following Saturday night's dominant win over Josh Taylor to claim the junior welterweight title, according to ESPN. “Retirement man, I'm kinda tired,” Lopez said when asked what's next for him. “I'm not getting paid enough. A million dollars? Get the f— out of here.”

😳WOW!!! “IM RETIRING!”- Teofimo Lopez expressed his frustration after beating Josh Taylor due to various “politics” that he is facing in boxing! Do you believe him or is he just on the fence after his dominant performance. #boxing #taylorlopez pic.twitter.com/wn600TSZfk — Fight Hub TV (@FightHubTV) June 11, 2023

Lopez has had a decorated boxing career already, but it would certainly come as a surprise if he walked away from the sport at just 25 years of age. After struggling a bit in several of his most recent fights, Lopez proved he belongs at the top with a convincing victory over the previously-undefeated Taylor.

The judges scored Saturday's contest 115-113, 117-111 and 115-113, and Lopez is now a two-division champion with a 19-1 record (13 KOs).

Frustration with compensation has been a theme in combat sports forever, and it's been no different lately. Powerhouse heavyweight UFC champion Francis Ngannou walked away from MMA's premier promotion amid contract disagreements with UFC president Dana White.

Several angles come into play for Lopez's potential retirement. Firstly, this may just be an ultimatum in his compensation negotiations. If promoters want to see Lopez continue fighting, they'll have to make it worth his while.

Secondly, and perhaps more consequentially, Lopez is wrapped up in a custody battle for his son stemming from his ongoing divorce with his wife Cynthia. He said after the fight that his “next battle is in court for my son.” It's likely that his domestic life is just more of a priority than continuing to fight at this point, especially considering he's already reached the top of the boxing mountain.

In either case, Teofimo Lopez's retirement claims should probably be taken with a grain of salt. It shouldn't surprise anyone to see him back in the ring sooner or later.