I've said it before. The top priority of the Los Angeles Chargers needs to be changing the definition of the Chargers Way, which to this point has carried connotations of despair, gut-wrenching losses and unfulfilled expectations. That meaning has not been completely altered yet, but the franchise is trending in the right direction after signing quarterback Justin Herbert to a five-year, $262.5 million contract extension.

The former No. 6 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft now owns the highest average salary in NFL history at $52.5 million, continuing a trend started by Jalen Hurts and Lamar Jackson earlier in the offseason. Fans might argue that a Super Bowl runner-up and former MVP warrant that kind of show of faith, while Herbert was just part of a team that blew a four-touchdown lead in the postseason.

Make no mistake, though, LA's best hope at a bright future devoid of embarrassments like the wild card fiasco is this 25-year-old star. Old habits die hard, but Herbert is arguably the most talented signal-caller the franchise has ever seen. His ceiling might be higher than anyone not named Patrick Mahomes. He is obviously not there yet, but this deal, which comes with two years still left on his rookie contract, is proof that the front office believes he is worthy of all the hype.

Still, we do have to factor in his current body of work when properly evaluating this extension. That includes an unremarkable 2022-23 season that saw him and the offense battle a mess of injuries. Let's dive deeper into Chargers' massive move and give them a grade for Justin Herbert's new contract.

Justin Herbert contract grade: A

There is really only one grade we can assign Los Angeles for this big extension. The market is what is it is. It will do no good to bemoan the fact that Herbert has yet to earn a postseason victory, which can be claimed by others he is compared to like Joe Burrow and Hurts, and even those considered inferior like Daniel Jones. A mega deal such as this one is an investment in the most important position in the sport, though.

In this case, ownership and Chargers general manager Tom Telesco are also investing in the QB's superb talent and potential. Playoff victories must come as soon as this season, but in just three years Herbert has produced copious evidence that he is up to the task.

He rose to the occasion against the Las Vegas Raiders in the 2021-22, must-win regular season finale, despite falling short in overtime, and helped the team book their first postseason trip in four years in 2023. If that is not enough, we could always default to the eye-test. Herbert has exhibited a truly special level of ability in the early part of his career that portends a trajectory to absolute greatness, barring disaster. The Oregon alum's stats speak for themselves, and tell quite the impressive story, per Adam Schefter.

Through three seasons, Justin Herbert has:⁰🏈14,089 passing yards, most through player’s first three seasons in NFL history.⁰🏈94 pass TDs, second-most through first 3 seasons in NFL history (Dan Marino – 98).⁰🏈64 Total QBR, fourth-best in NFL since his rookie season in 2020. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 25, 2023

When examining those 14,089 passing yards and 94 touchdown passes, it becomes clear why there could be some pushback against Justin Herbert and his contract extension. He burst onto the scene practically a ready-made star who displayed exceptional arm talent, poise and leadership while also saying all the right things to the media. No one was waiting for him to find his NFL sea legs like Trevor Lawrence and Tua Tagovailoa or even Jalen Hurts. He quickly earned a spot among the top tier.

Thus comes the added pressure and expectations. Eventually, the period of sheer amazement wears off. By his sophomore season, Herbert entered the phase of his career where playoffs and consistent individual excellence is the standard. Because Patrick Mahomes and Burrow rapidly ascended to elite status, Herbert is criticized even more for not reaching that level. If anything, though, that is a testament to this star-studded era we get to witness as well as Herbert's own promise.

Last season, at his statistically least impressive, the former Offensive Rookie of the Year still mustered 4,739 passing yards and 25 touchdowns on a 68.2 completion percentage (third in NFL). Those notable efforts came after Herbert suffered a rib cartilage fracture and labrum injury, which he played through, and lengthy injuries to wide receivers Keenan Allen and Mike Williams.

This Justin Herbert TD pass is still jaw-dropping to me. pic.twitter.com/rSpCP2EggP — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) July 25, 2023

While the Chargers' defense undeniably deserves praise for weathering those challenges, advancing into the playoffs at less than your best is the mark of a great franchise quarterback. And that is why LA is prepared to pay Herbert up to $262.5 million. And that is why it is a fair price.

The Los Angeles Chargers earned this A grade. They have never been more self-aware of their checkered history and persistent flaws than they were when they handed Justin Herbert this new contract Tuesday afternoon. The $215 million in total guarantees and no trade clause will be well worth it if he is the one to lead this franchise out of ignominy and into legitimate relevancy.