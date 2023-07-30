The much-awaited bout between Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr. was a completely one-sided beatdown. Save for perhaps the first round of the fight, Crawford was in complete control. The result was a ninth-round technical knockout for Crawford, making him the undisputed welterweight champion of the world.

After the fight, Crawford was asked about if there was a point where he felt like he was going to win. Interestingly, Crawford said that as early as the second round of the fight, he felt like he had an advantage, per ESPN.

“Afterward, Crawford told ESPN's Stephen A. Smith that after Spence connected with a looping overhand left in the first two rounds, he thought to himself, “This is it? … It's going to be a long night for him.””

Terence Crawford immediately asserted his dominance in the second round, knocking down Errol Spence Jr with a mean jab. That knockdown was the first knockdown of Spence's career, and it set up the tone for the rest of the fight. Crawford dominated the pace of the fight, almost always getting the better of his opponent in every aspect.

Crawford would then proceed to completely dismantle Spence Jr throughout the fight. He would land two separate blows in the seventh round that toppled Spence Jr, both of which were devastating. A flurry of punches from Crawford would eventually force the referee to step in and end the bout, much to the other fighter's dismay.

Despite the one-sided nature of the beatdown, many fans are still excited for rematch between Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr. Their fight contract has a rematch clause that can be triggered in thirty days. Both sides have expressed their desire to do so. We'll see if we'll see a rematch between the two in the next few months or so.