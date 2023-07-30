Terence Crawford had a message for all the promoters — mainly one — that tried to keep him down.

Crawford became the unified and undisputed welterweight champion last night in Las Vegas after a demolition job over Errol Spence Jr. saw him earn the ninth-round TKO victory.

It was a massive moment in combat sports history not only because Crawford became the first to unify the 147-pound division, but the way he did it, dropping Spence three times and just being dominant throughout in a fight that was over four years in the making.

It was also vindication for the Omaha native as he's been eager to prove himself for years by fighting Spence.

One of the reasons the fight was over four years in the making is because Spence is with PBC while Crawford was with Top Rank Boxing — two promoters who rarely do business with each other.

Because of that, there were always stumbling blocks and negotiation issues preventing the fight from coming to fruition. That was, until Crawford became a free agent in 2021 which eventually led us to last night.

And Crawford had a message for these promoters — mainly PBC — after his emphatic victory.

“They tried to blackball me, they kept me out, they kept me out,” Crawford said (via ESPN). “They talked bad about me, they said I wasn't good enough, that I couldn't beat these top welterweights, and I just kept my head to the sky and I kept praying to God that I would get the opportunity to show the world who Terence Crawford is.

“And tonight, I believe I showed how great I am.”

Terence Crawford certainly did that.