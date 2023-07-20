James Cameron created the Terminator franchise and directed the first two iconic films, and as strikes go on about the impact of AI in the entertainment industry, the director weighs in on the looming threat of AI.

Speaking to CTV News, Cameron said that he shares the concern of the threat of AI, then saying, “I warned you guys in 1984, and you didn't listen,” in reference to The Terminator.

For those unfamiliar, the Terminator films are sci-fi films that revolve around a war between Skynet's artificial intelligence and resistance forces. Arnold Schwarzenegger is known for portraying the T-800 terminator model.

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

He continued by saying that it's important to keep tabs on who's developing the technology and their intentions. “I think the weaponization of AI is the biggest danger,” Cameron said. “I think that we will get into the equivalent of a nuclear arms race with AI, and if we don't build it, the other guys are for sure going to build it, and so then it'll escalate.”

Cameron then shared a hypothetical: “You could imagine an AI in a combat theatre, the whole thing just being fought by the computers at a speed humans can no longer intercede, and you have no ability to de-escalate.”

James Cameron is a legend of Hollywood who has directed iconic films including the first two Terminator films, True Lies, Titanic, and Avatar. 2022 saw the release of the long-awaited sequel to Avatar, The Way of Water. Similar to its predecessor, The Way of Water crossed the $2 billion mark worldwide and grossed over $2.3 billion.