James Cameron, who did direct the acclaimed Titanic film, has called out the rumors that he would direct a film about the doomed OceanGate submersible.

In a tweet, Cameron responded to the rumors he'd direct an OceanGate film. “I don't respond to offensive rumors in the media usually, but I need to now,” he said. “I'm NOT in talks about an OceanGate film, nor will I ever be.”

I don’t respond to offensive rumors in the media usually, but I need to now. I’m NOT in talks about an OceanGate film, nor will I ever be. — James Cameron (@JimCameron) July 15, 2023

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

It's easy to see why Cameron would be upset at the rumors that he'd direct an OceanGate film — which is inevitably going to be made one day — it's also not hard to see the connection people made. He directed the 1997 film Titanic and the OceanGate submersible was supposed to be on a track to explore the remains of the Titanic ship.

Not that long ago, Cameron appeared on ABC News to criticize OceanGate. “A number of the top players in the deep submergence engineering community even wrote letters to the company, saying that what they were doing was too experimental to carry passengers and that it needed to be certified,” he said. “I’m struck by the similarity of the Titanic disaster itself, where the captain was repeatedly warned about ice ahead of his ship, and yet he steamed at full speed into an ice field on a moonless night and many people died as a result. For us, it’s a very similar tragedy where warnings went unheeded.”

James Cameron is an iconic director whose most recent film, Avatar: The Way of Water, followed in its predecessor's steps and grossed over $2 billion worldwide ($2,320,250,281 to be exact). He will be tied up with the numerous sequels announced and definitely won't be adding an OceanGate film to his agenda.