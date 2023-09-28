The Houston Texans enter a Week 4 home matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers on a high after upsetting the Jacksonville Jaguars thanks to more electric quarterback play from CJ Stroud and some help from the special teams unit in Week 3. Ahead of the Texans-Steelers game, we’ll be making our Texans Week 4 predictions.

The Texans Week 4 matchup with Pittsburgh should be an interesting one, as the Steelers have been tough defensively but have struggled to consistently score throughout the season. The Steelers are 2-1 but 22nd in the NFL in points scored per game. After dropping 37 points on the Jaguars last week, the Texans are hoping to ride the momentum of a red-hot passing game and put up major points against a tough defense.

The Texans have a chance to pull back to .500 and potentially have a share of first place in the AFC South with a win over Pittsburgh. Without further ado, let’s move on to our 3 bold Texans predictions for Week 4 against the Steelers.

3. Tank Dell scores a touchdown yet again

Rookie wide receiver Tank Dell has been on a tear since filling in for injured receiver Noah Brown, scoring in each of the last two weeks while racking up 12 catches for 217 receiving yards in the process. Dell is always a threat to break a big play with speed and ability to create separation, and he’ll connect yet again with quarterback CJ Stroud for a score in this one, making it three straight games for the third-round pick of the 2023 NFL Draft with a touchdown.

Dell’s increased playing time and targets from Stroud will only continue to grow, as he establishes himself as the perfect complement to Nico Collins as a dangerous route runner who can get it done at every level of the field.

2. CJ Stroud throws for over 300 yards

The NFL Rookie of the Month shows just why he’s earned those honors by lighting up the Steelers for over 300 passing yards at home in this one. Stroud has put up big numbers thanks to a pass-heavy attack utilized by Houston with the ground game not operating at full strength, but this one will be more about connecting on a few big plays to Dell and Collins.

The Steelers are 30th in the NFL in rushing yards allowed, so the Texans will opt for more balance than we’ve seen in previous weeks. That will actually help Stroud with his efficiency and in the play-action game, and he’ll show in his performance against a good pass defense that he doesn’t need to throw the ball over 40 times to still put up a great statline.

Stroud has looked like the best pocket passing rookie to enter the NFL since Justin Herbert and Joe Burrow, and he’ll continue that in Week 4 by making it look easy against the Steelers defense.

1. The Texans win by 10 points

Despite being 3-point home underdogs, the Texans defense will do their part against Kenny Pickett, forcing him into a few mistakes and giving the Texans an early lead which they’ll hold on to throughout the game thanks to an improved performance by Dameon Pierce and an efficient day from Stroud at quarterback.

The Texans won’t miss their opportunity to make a statement and make it clear they’ll be a contender in the AFC South right away under rookie head coach DeMeco Ryans by beating the Steelers by two scores at home in the team’s best performance to date in Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season.