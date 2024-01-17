Are the Texans ready to defy more expectations?

The Houston Texans have defied the odds and made it to the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs. After a thrilling Wild Card Round victory over the Cleveland Browns, the Texans are now set to face the Baltimore Ravens. Now, let's explore some bold projections for the Texans as they eagerly approach their playoff clash with the Ravens.

The Texans So Far

Houston has made history by becoming only the third team since 1950 to secure a postseason win with both a rookie quarterback and head coach. The Texans joined the ranks of the 2008 Ravens and the 2009 New York Jets. CJ Stroud, the second overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, orchestrated an impressive display against the Browns. He threw for 274 yards and three touchdowns. Notably, he became the youngest quarterback in league history to win a playoff game at just 22 years and 102 days old. Stroud's regular-season performance was equally noteworthy. He ranked eighth in the NFL with 4,108 passing yards. His proficiency against teams with winning records is marked by 21 touchdown passes and a mere two interceptions. This underscores his capability under pressure.

Stroud and the Texans are thriving under a well-schemed offensive approach. He is supported by high-drafted rookie Will Anderson Jr. While the Texans may not replicate last week's heroics of big interceptions, Stroud's ability to navigate the game with the assistance of a robust running game sets the stage for a more competitive outing against Baltimore in Week 1.

Conversely, Lamar Jackson's versatility presents a formidable challenge. Jackson's capability to evade pressure and contribute downfield adds an extra dimension to the Ravens' offense. This compensates for the Ravens' limited traditional running game. This should be a very interesting matchup.

*Watch NFL games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Here are our bold predictions for the Houston Texans as they face the Baltimore Ravens in the Divisional Round matchup of the 2023 NFL season.

Stroud Strikes Again

In Saturday's triumph over the Browns, CJ Stroud showcased his prowess by having three touchdowns and zero interceptions. This standout performance in his playoff debut is particularly noteworthy given the Browns' regular-season reputation of allowing only 164.7 passing yards per game to opponents. Stroud's connection on five passes of over 20 yards underscored his ability to make significant plays.

Take note also that the Texans' building a commanding lead by midway through the third quarter limited Stroud's second-half involvement. He had just five pass attempts before being pulled on Houston's first offensive possession. Now, he will have an even bigger challenge against the Ravens' top-rated defense. Still, we have Stroud putting up big numbers in an impressive display.

Singletary's Struggles

Devin Singletary faced challenges against the Browns' formidable run defense. He rushed the ball 13 times for 66 yards and a touchdown in the Wild Card round. The Texans heavily relied on Stroud for scoring in the first half. This resulted in limited opportunities for Singletary. Despite out-touching Dameon Pierce 16-3, Singletary's production was hindered by the tough matchup. He did manage to salvage his performance with a 19-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter, contributing to Houston's final score of the day. As the team heads into the Divisional Round, Singletary is expected to maintain his role as the leader in the backfield. That said, the offensive focus is likely to remain on Stroud. As such, Singletary will struggle to go beyond 60 yards again.

Collins' Commanding Performance

Texans wideout Nico Collins assumed a pivotal role in their win over the Browns. He recorded six catches on seven targets for 96 yards and a touchdown. As Noah Brown exited the game early due to a shoulder injury, Collins emerged as the clear leader of the Texans' receiving corps. His impressive rapport with Stroud was evident through long gains of 38 and 21 yards. That's in addition to a 15-yard touchdown. Despite narrowly missing out on a potential 59-yard touchdown, Collins delivered an outstanding performance. Now, he is set to lead Houston's receiving corps again in the upcoming matchup against Baltimore.

Texans Face Tough Test

Sure, the Texans boasted one of the league's top passing offenses. They ranked seventh with an average of 245.5 yards per game. Also, their journey to the No. 1-seeded Ravens presents a more formidable challenge. Again, Nico Collins had a strong postseason debut against the Browns. However, the visit to the Ravens, who secured home-field advantage and rested key starters in Week 18, poses a greater challenge. Stroud and the Texans should be competitive, but they will fall short of another big upset.

Looking Ahead

The Houston Texans find themselves in uncharted territory. They defied expectations and set the stage for a thrilling Divisional Round clash with the Baltimore Ravens. CJ Stroud's stellar playoff debut signals a promising future for the Texans' young quarterback. Despite facing challenges from a formidable Ravens team led by Lamar Jackson, the Texans can draw confidence from their dynamic offensive playmakers. These include the resilient Devin Singletary and the commanding Nico Collins.

As the Texans brace for the intensity of the divisional matchup, their resilience, and newfound playoff success suggest that they are more than just underdogs. They are a team on a mission, ready to leave an indelible mark on the NFL postseason landscape. The Divisional Round promises high stakes, intense competition, and the opportunity for the Texans to continue their remarkable journey.