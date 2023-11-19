The Houston Texans are waiting until game time to confirm Noah Brown's status, but he's unlikely to play against the Cardinals.

How about the Houston Texans, huh? After getting the second overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft, everyone expected this team to be… well, bad. They finished with the second-worst record in the league, and they had a rookie quarterback and rookie head coach. That's typically a recipe for another losing season.

Well, the Texans have been anything but bad this season. In fact, they're on pace to make it to the playoffs as a Wild Card, with a very real shot at a home playoff game as well. CJ Stroud is getting all of the attention, but their success is also due to players like Tank Dell and Noah Brown balling out. Unfortunately, Brown might not be available for the Texans' Week 11 game vs. the Cardinals, per Adam Schefter.

“Texans’ WR Noah Brown, listed as questionable for Sunday due to a knee injury, is unlikely to play vs. the Cardinals but the Texans want to work him out pregame before making any decisions, per source.”

Brown had a magnificent game for the Texans last week against the Cincinnati Bengals. With Nico Collins out with an injury, Brown stepped up for the team. He had 172 yards for the team with no touchdowns. However, his big plays helped set up Houston's attack against Cincinnati's defense. Time and time again, Stroud somehow found him for a big play.

Luckily, the Texans will have Nico Collins back for their game against the Cardinals. Houston will also have Tank Dell and the resurgent Devin Singletary in the backfield to support CJ Stroud. The Cardinals are by no means an easy team to beat. Can Houston continue their winning streak this season?