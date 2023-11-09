Texans QB CJ Stroud went nuts against the Buccaneers this weekend and LeBron James took enough notice that the two got to meet

Houston Texans quarterback CJ Stroud had a historic game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

Stroud threw for a whopping 470 yards yard and five touchdowns in the victory. With this, Stroud set the NFL record for most rookie passing yards in a single game. Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James took notice of Stroud's performance, praising the Texans quarterback on social media.

Just days later, LeBron got to congratulate Stroud in person, sharing a heartfelt moment before James' Lakers took on the Houston Rockets:

#Texans QB CJ Stroud with LeBron James before tonight's Lakers/Rockets game in Houston… LeBron loved what he saw on Sunday, and now Stroud links up with LeBron tonight.pic.twitter.com/v9HPS67WTs https://t.co/NGJwVjdCnf — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 9, 2023

C.J. Stroud was drafted out of Ohio State with the second overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. The 22-year-old was a two-time Heisman finalist and led the Buckeyes to the Peach Bowl in his final year with the team. Stroud has had an impressive NFL debut during the 2023-24 season – completing 62 percent of his passes with 14 touchdowns and only one interception in 279 attempts. That all adds up to a quarterback rating of 102.9, which is good for fourth in the NFL behind Tua Tagovailoa, Brock Purdy, and the injured Kirk Cousins.

The Texans' win over the Bucs allowed them to even up their win-loss column. Houston is now 4-4 and sits in second place in the AFC South. The Jacksonville Jaguars currently lead the division with a 6-2 record.

Up next for Stroud and the Texans – the team prepares to face the Cincinnati Bengals for a Week 10 AFC matchup. In the meantime, it's very cool to see Stroud get some recognition from LeBron in person – not just over social media.