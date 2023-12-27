CJ Stroud is getting closer to a return.

The Houston Texans got a positive CJ Stroud injury update on the concussion that has kept him out of the team's last two games. It now sounds like the rookie QB will start practicing with the team as soon as Wednesday, clearing the way for him to return for the Texans' Week 17 game against the Tennessee Titans.

“Potential good news for the #Texans: QB CJ Stroud, in the NFL's concussion protocol, is expected to practice today,” NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported on Wednesday. “Coach DeMeco Ryans told @StaceyDales on Sunday that Stroud had been in meetings on Friday. ‘He's definitely making progress.' This would be more progress.”

The Texans' playoff chances are still decent despite last week's loss, and this CJ Stroud injury update means the team still could make a late push when the QB clears concussion protocol.

Texans' playoff hopes are slim but still alive

Even after backup QB Case Keenum and company got blown out by the Cleveland Browns in Week 16, the Texans still control their own desitny heading into their Week 17 matchup with the Titans.

If the Texans beat the Titans and the Indianapolis Colts in Week 18, they will have teh tiebreakers over the Cincinnati Bengals, Denver Broncos and Pittsburgh Steelers, so they will get in as teh Wild Card team or maybe even as the AFC South winner if the Jacksonville Jaguars drop another game.

This is great for the Texans, who many NFL pundits — including this one — expected to be among the worst teams in the league this season. However, as great as the team's season has been, wihtout Stroud under cneter, the team's playoff hopes are likley done.