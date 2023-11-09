The Texans' star QB CJ Stroud shared a surprising, honest admission on baseball that will call to mind the days of Michael Jordan.

The Houston Texans won't be mistaken for a title contender anytime soon, but the play of CJ Stroud, the former Ohio State quarterback, has given the franchise hope.

The Texans franchise got a big update on Derek Stingley Jr. recently that could change the balance of power on the team's defense. Texans GM Nick Caserio had an honest take on Stroud's confidence after his big win over the Buccaneers.

On Wednesday, a more relaxed and confident Stroud decided to share his true feelings on a sport other than football and what athletes including himself think of it.

CJ Stroud says everyone wants to play baseball pic.twitter.com/LMsIEUbj3X — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) November 8, 2023

Stroud and the Texans play in the same city as the Houston Astros, who finished with a 90-72 record last season in the American League West.

The Texans are set to take on the Bengals this coming Sunday, a tall task considering the resurgence of a suddenly healthy Joe Burrow and the Bengals team.

The Bengals are 5-3 overall but still trail Lamar Jackson, John Harbaugh and the Baltimore Ravens by two games and are tied with two other teams, the Browns and the Steelers.

Stroud has hit his stride as the year has continued. The former Buckeye is shattering the stereotype that Ohio State QBs can't excel in the pros. As of Wednesday, Stroud had 2,270 yards passing with 14 touchdowns against one interception.

His top three receiver are former Michigan Wolverines star Nico Collins, relative unknown Tank Dell and Dalton Schultz. The newness of his receiving corps and the difficulty of the Texans schedule have helped to illuminate Stroud's skills as a potential future All-Pro, and those honors could come sooner than expected.

We likely won't see him pull a Michael Jordan and make a run at MLB glory anytime soon, but Stroud's love for other sports is just part of the reason why he's such a talented and well rounded athlete who appears capable of thriving in any situation.