Houston Texans defensive back Derek Stingley Jr. hasn't been able to play since Week 2 against the Indianapolis Colts, but the 3rd overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft received some good news ahead of Houston's Week 10 matchup with the resurgent Cincinnati Bengals.

The Texans have opened the 21-day practice window for Derek Stingley Jr., according to Tom Pelissero.

Texans set to receive major boost with return of Derek Stingley Jr

Stingley Jr. has only played in two games this season because of a hamstring injury, but his potential return in the upcoming weeks should be a big infusion of talent for Houston's secondary and head coach DeMeco Ryans. Stingley Jr. struggled as a rookie, but was only able to play in nine games in a different defensive scheme.

The Texans will undoubtedly want to get a good look at the No. 3 overall pick, as Stingley Jr. was impressive in coverage to start the year. Houston has been solid at cornerback in Stingley's absence, as Steven Nelson and Tavierre Thomas both have graded highly amongst their peers, according to Pro Football Focus.

The return of Stingley Jr. from the injured reserve list should help a Houston pass defense that has been involved in a few shootouts as of late. The Texans weren't predicted by most to be in this situation, but Houston could be gearing up to make a run at the playoffs at 4-4 with CJ Stroud throwing it all over the field.

We don't know Stingley Jr.'s playing status for Week 10, but getting him back off injured reserve from his hamstring injury and on the practice field is definitely a step in the right direction for the Texans.