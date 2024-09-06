ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Houston Texans begin their season on the road as they take on the Indianapolis Colts. It is time to continue our NFL odds series with a Texans-Colts prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Texans-Colts Odds

Houston Texans: -2.5 (-120)

Moneyline: -152

Indianapolis Colts: +2.5 (-102)

Moneyline: +128

Over: 48.5 (-115)

Under: 48.5 (-105)

How to Watch Texans vs. Colts

Time: 1 PM ET/10 AM PT

TV: CBS

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Texas Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Texans were one of the surprise teams last season. This is mainly thanks to C.J. Stroud. Stroud was the offensive rookie of the year, and it was well deserved. He threw for 4,108 yards, 23 touchdowns, and just five interceptions. He takes care of the ball and does a great job spreading the love. A lot of players hit the sophomore slump, but Stroud should not be one of those guys. If he can have a good game, the Texans will win.

Houston beefed up their offense for Stroud. They still have Tank Dell and Nico Collins, but there are two new players on the offensive side of the ball. The first pickup is Stefon Diggs. Diggs has had six straight seasons of 1,000 receiving yards, and he brings that to Houston. In fact, he is just five yards short of 10,000 yards in his career. Joe Mixon is the other addition, and he is good on both the ground and through the air. Mixon had over 1,400 all-purpose yards last season, and 12 total touchdowns. With these two additions, the Texans should have another great season.

The Texans had a very good run defense in 2023, and not much has changed. Houston allowed the sixth-fewest rushing yards in 2023. The Colts have a very good running back in Jonathan Taylor, so the Texans need that run defense to step up once again. If they can stop the run, they will be able to win this game on the road.

Why The Colts Could Cover The Spread/Win

Anthony Richardson is healthy and ready to go for week one. Richardson had a good first four games of his rookie season before injuring his shoulder. He passed for just 577 yards, but he threw three touchdowns to just one interception. Along with that, Richardson rushed for 136 yards and four touchdowns. he is the key to this game for the Colts. If he can take care of the ball, and be a real duel threat, the Colts will win this game.

Josh Downs and Michael Pittman are both great wide receivers. The Colts were able to draft Adonai Mitchell in the second round to help out their wide receiver room, as well. With these three receivers, the Texans are going to have a tough time stopping the pass. In fact, the Texans were not great in 2023 at stopping the pass. They allowed the 10th-most pass yards in the NFL last season. If Richardson and these three receivers can have a good game, the Colts are going to win.

Final Texans-Colts Prediction & Pick

This is a good divisional matchup. It is going to be a very good game, as well. I do think the Texans made some very good additions in the offseason, and it only made their team better. I will take the Texans to win this game straight up.

Final Texans-Colts Prediction & Pick: Texans ML (-152)