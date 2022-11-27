Published November 27, 2022

By Steve Zavala · 2 min read

Houston Texans head coach Lovie Smith has announced that he plans on starting Kyle Allen over Davis Mills at the quarterback position for the team’s Week 13 home matchup against the Cleveland Browns.

“Yes,” Smith said in his post-game press conference when asked whether he expects to continue to start Allen. “We’re not gonna put a guy, give him his first start and start yanking things.

“We let a guy play. We want to see him. We got to eliminate those turnovers, but I thought he did some good things throughout the game.”

After days of speculation, Smith noted on Friday that Allen would make his first start donning a Texans jersey in the Week 12 road game against the Miami Dolphins. Smith made clear that he is evaluating the quarterback position on a “day-to-day” basis and in the big picture, he is “always looking for the best option that gives you the best chance to win.”

In his 18th career start in the NFL, Allen guided the Texans offense to three scoring drives against the Dolphins — all of which came in the second half. In the end, he finished the day with 215 passing yards and one touchdown pass, although he also threw a pair of interceptions in the contest.

From Smith’s standpoint, turnovers were once again the issue for Houston on the offensive side of the ball.

“It’s never good when you turn the ball over,” Smith said. “Our quarterback starts it all. Kyle didn’t start and our offense didn’t start the way we needed to. In the second half, we got some things going.”

The Texans now hold a 1-9-1 record on the season. They will have two of their next three games at home, including a clash with the Kansas City Chiefs in the coming month.