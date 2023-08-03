Rookie quarterbacks often have a difficult time adjusting to life in the NFL. CJ Stroud just experienced his first major obstacle.

The Texans lost starting center Scott Quessenberry for the season after the UCLA product tore the ACL and MCL in his left knee during training camp, via Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston. Quessenberry was carted off the field and had his knee examined by team trainers, which revealed the extent of the damage suffered.

For CJ Stroud, his first year in the NFL was never going to be smooth sailing. Selected second overall in the 2022 NFL Draft, Stroud is expected to start for the Texans. But the franchise has been in turmoil for several years now. The Texans have won just 11 games combined in the last three seasons. Worse, they've cycled through four different head coaches during that span.

Centers often play a key role helping rookie passers develop. They set line protections and help make pre-snap adjustments. Scott Quessenberry was expected to provide the steady hand of a veteran as Stroud adjusts to the speed of life in the NFL.

Now, Stroud and the Texans turn to another center to fill out a key role in their lineup. Juice Scruggs, a second round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft out of Penn State, is expected to start in place of Quessenberry.

What can Stroud look forward to from his fellow rookie?

“I’m bringing physicality,” Scruggs said. “I’m bringing somebody that’s going to come off the ball every play and give everything you got, every snap. “I’m trying to be as physical as possible, trying to out battle the guy in front of me.”