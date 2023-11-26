After missing the past three games, it looks like Dameon Pierce is set to get back on the field for the Texans in Week 12

The Houston Texans have been one of the biggest surprises in the NFL this season, and they are looking to push their current win streak to four games in Week 12 when they take on the Jacksonville Jaguars. This game could have massive playoff implications, which is why the latest injury update on Dameon Pierce is such good news.

Pierce has missed the past three games for Houston with an ankle injury, seemingly dealing their ground game quite the blow. Instead, they have looked great in his absence, with Devin Singletary leading the way, and the hope is Pierce can help them reach another level when he returns. It looks like that return is set to happen in Week 12, as Pierce is expected to return from a three-game absence against the Jags.

Via Adam Schefter:

“Texans’ RB Dameon Pierce, listed as questionable for Sunday due to an ankle injury, is expected to play vs. the Jaguars, per source.”

Texans offense getting even more firepower with Dameon Pierce's return

Pierce has struggled for much of the season for the Texans (109 CAR, 327 YDS, 1 TD, 9 REC, 84 YDS), but the team is still high on him despite his slow start to the season. The problem for Pierce is that Singletary balled out in his absence, racking up over 300 total yards and two touchdowns during Pierce's absence.

With Singletary having picked up at least 110 yards and a score in each of the past two games, he is going to be getting some snaps at running back. Pierce also needs some carries too, so it would be wise to expect some sort of timeshare from this duo against the Jaguars. And while this may present a bit of a conundrum for Houston's coaching staff, it should make their dynamic offense even better in this crucial contest.