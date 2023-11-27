Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence is not looking forward to facing Texans star CJ Stroud for years to come.

On Sunday afternoon, Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars improved their record on the 2023-24 NFL season to an impressive 8-3 with a narrow road win over their AFC South with a narrow road win over their divisional rivals, the Houston Texans. The game marked a rematch of the contest that took place earlier this year in Jacksonville, with the Texans winning in resounding fashion in that one; however, on Sunday, it was Jacksonville who got their revenge with a solid road performance.

One player who gave the Jaguars all they could handle and more on Sunday was Texans rookie quarterback CJ Stroud, who has been lighting the NFL world on fire as of late with his stellar play, which mostly continued against Jacksonville. After the game, Trevor Lawrence joked about why he wishes the competition in the AFC South was less impressive.

“I want teams in our division to be as bad as possible,” said Lawrence, per Cameron Wolfe of the NFL Network. “…I’d prefer if guys in our division didn’t have good QBs. It would be better for us.”

Lawrence also spoke on how impressive Stroud has looked so far in his rookie season.

“C.J. is playing lights out,” said Lawrence. “It’s going to be fun for years to come.”

On Sunday, it was Lawrence who won the matchup, throwing for 364 yards against Stroud's 304 en route to the victory. Up next for the Jaguars is a tough home game against the Cincinnati Bengals on December 4, a Monday Night Football game.