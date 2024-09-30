WNBA Dallas Wings star Arike Ogunbowale couldn’t contain her excitement after watching her brother, Dare Ogunbowale, score the game-winning touchdown for the Houston Texans in their 24-20 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. Arike took to social media to share her reaction, posting a video and tweeting, “Dare scored the game-winning TD omg!!!” and “Stop playing w that boy!!” in support of her brother's clutch moment.

Dare's touchdown came with just 18 seconds remaining in the game, capping off a thrilling final drive for the Texans. Arike, who was in attendance at NRG Stadium, captured the moment and shared it with her followers, highlighting the family’s pride in the performance. Dare later spoke about how special it was to have his sister present for the big moment.

“It’s special any time I get to see her up there … We’re just living our childhood dream,” he said, as reported by Matt Young of the Houston Chronicle.

The Ogunbowale family’s celebration was a fitting end to a challenging game in which Dare, a third-string running back, stepped up in the absence of injured starters. Dare finished with four catches for 47 yards, including a crucial 31-yard gain earlier in the fourth quarter. Texans coach DeMeco Ryans praised his effort, calling Dare a player the team can trust.

“When we needed a play the most, to see him catch that pass and take of … that was huge,” Ryans said.

This moment was not only special for Dare, but it also served as a proud sibling memory for Arike, who had wrapped up her own WNBA season just weeks prior with the Wings, where she averaged 22.2 points per game. The Texans’ win improved their record to 3-1, marking their best start since 2016