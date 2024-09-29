The Jacksonville Jaguars are off to a disappointing start to the season, and it didn't get any better in Week 4 as they lost to the Houston Texans. This was probably one of their better games of the season, but it wasn't enough, and now the team is on the outside looking in, while also searching for answers. Head coach Doug Pederson has spoken out about the Jaguars' slow start so far, but after Week 4, he went as far as putting the blame on the players for not making plays.

“Jaguars HC Doug Pederson said he thought Press Taylor called a ‘great game' today and mentioned that coaches can’t go make plays. Also said it was a ‘moot point' about the fourth down call,” Jaguars reporter Demetrius Harvey said.

Doug Pederson wants a sense of urgency from Jaguars

Ahead of their game against the Texans, Doug Pederson talked about the Jaguars having a sense of urgency with them not having a win so far this season.

“If you want to be an elite football team, it's led from within, it's led by the players,” Pederson said. “Listen: The speeches are done. The speeches are over. We don't need any more rah-rah stuff. It's just time to go play football, fix the mistakes, and do everything we can to play our best football this weekend.

“We have to take a hard look at ourselves, first internally as far as coaching goes. And then making sure we present the plans with great communication. Look: It's a two-way street, too. Coaches coach and players play. We have to make sure our players are playing fast and not making the mistakes that are showing up.”

The next chance for the Jaguars to get their first win of the season will be against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 5.