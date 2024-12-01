The NFL world held its breath for a minute after Trevor Lawrence was hit hard by Houston Texans player Azeez Al-Shaair. After he landed the unnecessary hit, players from the Jacksonville Jaguars got into a scuffle with Al-Shaair and other Texans players. While the scuffle was taking place, Lawrence was still on the ground, and it looked like he may have been fencing after taking the hit.

After the play, Ryan Clark was one of the first people to react on social media, and he wasn't a fan of Al-Shaair's hit.

“That’s bull by Azeez Al-Shaair!! You just dive over the QB’s head when they slide. You make sure they go down but you don’t go to the players helmet like that,” Clark tweeted on X, formerly Twitter. “I 100% agree with an ejection. And 100% there’s supposed to be a fight! Jaguars did the right thing.”

Clark shares the same sentiments as other people who saw the play, and there will be consequences for the hit that Al-Shaair landed.

Azeez Al-Shaair ejected from Texans-Jaguars game

Azeez Al-Shaair ended up getting ejected from the game for the hit, and Jaguars cornerback Jarrian Jones was ejected as well. Trevor Lawrence was taken out of the game on a cart and was announced that he'd be ruled out for the rest of the game with a head injury.

Lawrence had just come back after missing the past few games, and the Jaguars were looking to find some type of rhythm on offense as their season hadn't gone the way they expected. With Lawrence out, the Jaguars offense has only scored 13 points in the past two weeks.

It's not certain if Lawrence will be out again for an extended period of time, and if he is, Mac Jones will most likely take over the starting quarterback reigns.