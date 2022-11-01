Brandin Cooks’ practice absence fires up Texans trade speculation

Houston Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks was not spotted at practice on Tuesday ahead of the 2022 NFL trade deadline, adding fuel to the fire to that his time with the franchise may be coming to an end. After Cooks was seen liking tweets linking him with a trade to the Dallas Cowboys and Minnesota Vikings, the veteran wideout was not present during the Texans’ practice session on Tuesday, via DJ Bien-Aime. His absence only added to the speculation that a trade was looming for the 29-year-old on deadline day.

With the Texans in rebuilding mode, Cooks is a prime candidate to get dealt to a contender at the trade deadline. The 29-year-old has bounced around the league throughout his NFL career and it’s very possible that he’ll wind up on yet another team before the day is done.

As Cooks’ social media activity made clear, he’s very aware of the rumors, and the fact that he didn’t turn up for practice will only add to the trade speculation. The Texans did not provide a reason for Cooks’ absence, though it wouldn’t be revealed until after the day’s practice, anyway.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport confirmed that the Texans had been receiving calls on Cooks ahead of the 4:00 p.m. EST trade deadline, though he indicated that no deal is imminent.

From NFL Now: The #Texans have had plenty of calls centered around WR Brandin Cooks, but nothing is imminent as of now.

There are various contending teams who could use a talent like Cooks as they angle for a Super Bowl run, so it definitely feels like a move could be on the horizon. With the deadline rapidly approaching, the Brandin Cooks trade rumors only figure to heat up.

This season, Brandin Cooks has 32 receptions for 354 yards, and one touchdown in his third year with the Houston Texans. He recorded 2,187 yards, 171 receptions, and 12 touchdowns through his first two years with the team.