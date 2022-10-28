Brandin Cooks update has trade vibes written all over it, putting fantasy owners on watch

The Houston Texans may be looking to trade veteran wide receiver, Brandin Cooks.

Cooks was a full participant at Texans practice this week. But he has now found himself listed as questionable on the injury report heading into Sunday’s matchup against the Tennessee Titans.

The Texans have listed Cooks as questionable with a reported wrist injury. With the trade deadline just days away, this could be a hint that the team is looking to move their WR1.

Around the league, several teams have been hit with injuries at the wide receiver position. The New York Giants, Cincinnati Bengals, and Green Bay Packers are all teams that could be on the search for a pass catcher. Cooks just happen to be one of the most underrated in the NFL.

Cooks is currently playing on a Texans team that relies heavily on their ground game. Rooking running back Dameon Pierce has been a star for the team, and they have relied on him heavily.

Their ground attack, mixed in with their poor play, has led to Cooks being underutilized. And with the Texans currently boasting a 1-4-1 record, they could look to gain assets for the veteran pass catcher.

Cooks has been targeted 47 times this season, recording 28 receptions for 281 receiving yards and one touchdown.

Last season, Cooks showed that he can still perform at a high level given the opportunity. He recorded 90 receptions for 1,037 receiving yards and six receptions in 2021.

A team looking to win now could be willing to make a move by the deadline for Cooks. The 29-year-old wide receiver would immediately make any wide receiver room better.