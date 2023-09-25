Houston Texans tight end Brevin Jordan believes rookie quarterback CJ Stroud is the real deal.

Jordan raved about CJ Stroud following the Texans' 37-17 rout of the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 3, per KPRC 2 Houston's Aaron Wilson.

Brevin Jordan @Brevinjordan on C.J. Stroud #Texans #NFL 'That quarterback is unbelievable, man. I was just telling somebody on the sideline the best thing to happen to the Houston Texans was us beating the Indianapolis Colts last year in the last game of the season. 7 is the guy… https://t.co/LOBKnlszlp — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) September 24, 2023

CJ Stroud completed 20 of 30 passes for 280 yards, two touchdowns, and no interceptions in DeMeco Ryans' first win as Texans' head coach. It was also Stroud's first victory as the Texans' starting quarterback.

Brevin Jordan hauled in a four-yard pass from CJ Stroud midway through the second quarter to give the visiting Texans a 14-0 lead. It was Jordan's first touchdown reception since his rookie year in 2021.

It was a day filled with breakthrough moments for the upstart Texans. Andrew Beck became the heaviest player in league history to score a touchdown on a kickoff return. The Texans fullback weighs 255 pounds.

Back's fellow rookie, wide receiver Tank Dell, broke the franchise record for most receiving yards in a game. His 145 receiving yards helped the Texans beat the Jaguars on the road. Dell just might become Stroud's favorite target moving forward.

Will Anderson, Jr., the rookie edge rusher who the Texans selected right after Stroud, also had a memorable day. Anderson became the first Texans rookie in 12 years to block a field goal.

The sky's the limit for the Texans' CJ Stroud

As for CJ Stroud, he became just the third rookie in NFL history behind Cam Newton and Justin Herbert to throw at least 900 passing yards in his first three starts.

It wasn't just Brevin Jordan who lauded Stroud after the Texans' win over the Jaguars. Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans also sang the quarterback's praises on Sunday.

“Humble young man. If he keeps his mindset like it is, he'll continue to do great things in this league,” Ryans said.

The Texans have their franchise quarterback in CJ Stroud. They haven't tasted postseason football in three years. With Stroud leading a promising young core, that's bound to change in the near future.