Houston Texans rookie quarterback CJ Stroud made NFL history against the Atlanta Falcons, as he threw his 177th pass attempt of the season without an interception to begin his career, according to Jordan Schultz.

The 177th pass attempt without an interception from CJ Stroud breaks the NFL record that was set by Dak Prescott back in the 2016 season with the Dallas Cowboys. New England Patriots legend Tom Brady ranks third all time on that list.

Even though the Texans have not produced a ton on offense against the Falcons, DeMeco Ryans and the fanbase have to be encouraged by his performance so far this season. He played very well in the last three games against the Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars and Pittsburgh Steelers. It is still very much in play for the Texans to get a win against the Falcons on Sunday.

Part of what makes a quarterback successful in the NFL these days is taking care of the ball. Stroud has done just that to start his career, and it is not like he is just playing it safe. Stroud has made some splash plays over the last few weeks to pull off some surprise wins.

Stroud's play so far this year has the Texans in the mix in the AFC South.

There were some concerns about Stroud heading into the NFL Draft this year, but he seems to have quieted those so far this season. It will be interesting to see how he develops throughout this season and his entire career.