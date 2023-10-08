How about the Houston Texans, huh? Houston came into the 2023 season with little to no expectations. With a rookie quarterback in CJ Stroud at the helm and a young supporting cast, not to mention a rookie HC, no one expected this team to be good. However, a quarter of the season in, and the Texas are 2-2, with big wins against the Jaguars and the Steelers under their belt.

Oh, and Houston was not healthy for those two wins. The Texans' offensive line was battered for Week 4, with star LT Laremy Tunsil out along with most of the OL starters. Now, CJ Stroud will have his top protector back for Week 5 against the Falcons. Houston will also have right tackle Tytus Howard back, along with sophomore WR John Metchie III, per Ian Rapoport.

“The #Texans get two key cogs in their offensive line back, with LT Laremy Tunsil (knee) and RT Tytus Howard (hand) both expected to play. WR John Metchie (illness) should also be good.”

For our NFL trade predictions and insight on dark-horse Super Bowl contenders, listen below:

Stroud went up against the Steelers' vaunted pass-rush without most of his offensive line. That included his blindside tackle, who's arguably one of the best at his position. Even with TJ Watt and co. breathing down his neck, Stroud did not turn the ball over. That's been the best attribute that the Texans QB has this season: he rarely makes mistakes, all while not being too passive in the passing game.

The Texans have a chance to start the season over .500 against the Atlanta Falcons. Atlanta's defense is no joke, but after decimating the Steelers and the Colts, Houston's confidence is at an all-time high. We'll see if a much-improved offensive line will make Houston look better than they've already been.