The Houston Texans are in great shape just two weeks into the 2024 season. Houston started the season 2-0 and is the only team in the AFC South with a win. Most recently, C.J. Stroud and friends took care of business against the Chicago Bears on Sunday Night Football. After the game, Stroud made sure to give some inspiring advice to Bears rookie QB Caleb Williams.

Stroud sought out Williams after the game for the usual routine of saying good game to the opposing QB. However, Stroud also took this opportunity to lift Williams' spirits after the defeat.

“Keep going. Hey, stop taking those hits,” Stroud said to Williams immediately after the game.

Williams initially started walking away, but Stroud told him to come back so he could keep talking.

“Learn from those mistakes and everything that got you bro, is in you already bro,” Stroud continued. “You're going to be a hell of a player in this league.”

Stroud doubled-down on his comments when he explained what he said to Williams to reporters after the game.

“Everything that got you here is gonna take care of you in the long run. Don’t put your head down. Don’t let the hard time humble you… It’s not gonna be easy… You got picked at one for a reason.”

Hopefully Stroud and Williams will have many more games against each other in the coming years.

Texans RB Joe Mixon furious about missed hip-drop tackle call that led to injury

Texans RB Joe Mixon left Sunday Night Football in the third quarter with an apparent lower-body injury. Short afterwards, the team announced Mixon was questionable to return with an ankle injury.

Many Texans fans were furious with the injury because they believe Mixon was subject to a hip-drop tackle. The NFL banned the hip-drop tackle this offseason, so fans wanted to see a penalty on the play.

Mixon is not happy with the play either.

“The NFL and NFLPA made it a rule and an emphasis for a reason. Time to put your money where your mouth is,” Mixon tweeted about the play.

Mixon followed up by posting that he asked the ref about a flag immediately after the play, but was ignored.

“When I got up I asked the ref where is the flag that was a hip tackle. & his reply was no it wasn't,” Mixon said.

Mixon signed a three-year, $25.5 million contract extension with the Texans shortly after they traded for him.

If Mixon misses any time, the Texans will have to rely on Dameon Pierce, Dare Ogunbowale, and Cam Akers at running back.