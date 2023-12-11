CJ Stroud's status is still a question mark after Texans coach DeMeco Ryans confirmed the rookie QB will be in concussion protocol.

Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans confirmed that quarterback CJ Stroud will be in the concussion protocol after suffering an injury in their Week 14 game against the New York Jets.

Stroud left Sunday's showdown late into the fourth quarter after sustaining a head injury. He was immediately brought to the locker room and ruled out for the rest of the contest as a result, with David Mills coming in to replace the rookie signal-caller.

In his postgame presser, Ryans confirmed the head injury and noted that they will observe him throughout the week before determining his availability in their next outing. The Texans play the Tennessee Titans in Week 15.

“Yeah, C.J. (Stroud) will be in concussion protocol, we'll see how he progresses throughout the week,” Ryans shared, per Adam Wexler of SportsTalk 790.

CJ Stroud and the Texans didn't have the best of performances against the Jets, with the young QB tallying just 91 yards on 10-of-23 pass completion before his exit. Houston eventually lost 30-6, as Zach Wilson dominated for New York with a two-touchdown performance.

Despite that, though, there is no denying that Stroud has been one of the best QBs this 2023 season despite still being a rookie. With that said, a potential absence would be catastrophic for a Texans team that is in contention for the top seed in the AFC South.

For now, however, the Houston faithful can only hope for the best when it comes to Stroud's head injury and pray that one week will be enough for him to fully heal.