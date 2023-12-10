The Houston Texans' offense was decimated by injuries in a 30-6 loss to the New York Jets, with their playoff odds taking a major hit.

The Houston Texans lost a winnable game in Week 14, getting beat on the road 30-6 by the New York Jets. The embarrassment of losing to the Jets is one thing, but losing both QB C.J. Stroud and WR Nico Collins makes the defeat sting that much worse.

A shot from Jets star defensive tackle Quinnen Williams late in the fourth quarter bounced Stroud's head off the turf, causing him to leave the game. The Texans confirmed Stroud had entered the concussion protocol, and he did not return to action. Houston also lost WR Nico Collins to a calf injury early in the game.

After the loss, veteran wideout Robert Woods weighed in on the adversity faced. “I mean, it's always tough, losing Nico, Tank (Dell), C.J., anybody on our team. But we have to make adjustments and rotate guys and be able to still make those plays,” courtesy of KPRC2's Aaron Wilson.

Woods called Collins' injury a “kinda next guy up” situation, mentioning the larger role WR Xavier Hutchinson had to fill as a result of the depleted Texans receiving corps. Still, he expressed confidence that “we're all capable of making plays and filling in those roles.”

The loss to New York dropped Houston to 7-6, and saw them miss a golden opportunity on a day that the Jacksonville Jaguars and Indianapolis Colts both lost.

More concerning after the game though, is what the Texans offense is going to look like in Week 15.

Health a major Houston concern

Backup QB Davis Mills entered for Stroud, a player Woods referred to as a “great quarterback, able to make good throws.” But facing a stout Jets defense and some nasty weather, Mills predictably faltered in his cameo. He finished just 1-for-5 passing for four yards.

On Sunday, Collins was stepping into a larger role in the offense himself. That's because Tank Dell suffered a fractured fibula in Week 13, ending his season.

Woods correctly pointed out that if the Texans have playoff ambitions, factors such as injuries and the weather will only pop up more as the season wears on. For him, it's a simple solution.

“[W]e gotta all combine and collectively do this.”