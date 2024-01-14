CJ Stroud was in awe after hearing about the Michael Vick record he broke.

The Houston Texans won their first-round AFC Wild Card matchup with a statement performance. The Texans beat the Cleveland Browns 45-14 off the stellar play of rookie quarterback CJ Stroud. Moreover, Stroud reacted to a record he broke that stood since Michael Vick was in the league.

CJ Stroud makes history in the Texans' monumental AFC Wild Card win over the Browns

Stroud passed Michael Vick to become the youngest QB to ever win an NFL playoff game, per The Sporting News. The talented rookie took command of the Texans' offense. Thus, he was rewarded with the historical feat. He reacted to the news of his accomplishment in a post-game press conference:

“It's cool, man. It's really cool. I mean I put a lot of hard work in, my teammates do, and it's cool to see the fruits of your labor come to be true,” Stroud told KPRC 2 Houston reporter Aaron Wilson.

“I'm super blessed to be considered with a great name like Michael Vick, who was my favorite quarterback growing up. I'm super blessed and hopefully I can make it too,” Stroud said before smiling.

The 22-year-old has proven himself very valuable to the Texans. He threw for 274 yards and three touchdowns in Saturday evening's playoff matchup. In addition, he completed 16 of his 21 passes in the contest.

Stroud went toe-to-toe with veteran QB Joe Flacco and came out on top. Head coach DeMeco Ryans endorsed Stroud as the Rookie of the Year after his impressive performance.

Houston advances to the next round of postseason action, but they need all hands on deck to sustain their successes.

All in all, how far can CJ Stroud take his team in the 2023-24 NFL Playoffs?