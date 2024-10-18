C.J. Stroud has the Houston Texans playing some good football so far this season, and people are noticing the talent that he possesses, even Snoop Dogg. The West Coast rapper was a guest on First Take and was asked how many quarterbacks would he put above Stroud.

“Probably four,” Snoop Dogg said. “Patrick Mahomes definitely, because he knows how to get it done when it's time to get cracking. Lamar Jackson is doing his thing. I'm not putting Josh Allen up there. He hasn't done it. I'd probably put C.J. [top three]. It is what it is.”

After Stephen A. Smith gave his list, Snoop Dogg came back with a hot take that may surprise a lot of people.

“If C.J. [Stroud] beats Mahomes, he's going to win the ‘ship. If you're going to knock off the [Tom] Brady-killer, you got to get the whole thing,” Snoop Dogg said.

There's no doubt that Stroud can be at the top of the list when ranking quarterbacks, and he's put himself in that position only in his second season in the league. Through six weeks, Stroud has thrown for 1,577 passing yards, 10 touchdowns, and four interceptions, and those numbers will only get better as the season progresses.

C.J. Stroud receives praise from Jordan Love ahead of Week 7 matchup

Two of the NFL's bright, young quarterbacks will be facing each other in Week 7 when the Houston Texans and Green Bay Packers meet. Both C.J. Stroud and Jordan Love are lifting their teams to victories this season, and Love gave Stroud some praise before their matchup.

“What (Stroud) did last year as a rookie is very, very impressive,” Love said. “You don't see too many rookie quarterbacks come into the league and ball out the way he did.

“Definitely a testament to his work and how he prepared to get here. I'm proud of him. Like I said, you just don't see too many quarterbacks come in and play well right away. It's cool to see.”

Both quarterbacks are similar in style, with their ability to air the ball out, and they're able to move out of the pocket if need be. It feels like both teams are in the same position as well, but Stroud has the better weapons on offense. Love has shown that he can pass the ball around to anybody he can.

Going into Week 7, the Packers-Texans game could be one of the best on television.