The Green Packers Packers added a Super Bowl champion ahead of a Week 7 clash versus C.J. Stroud's Houston Texans. Jordan Love might need the help and the quarterback knows it. Stroud is no stranger to the Packers' signal caller as both are California prep products. They have been keeping up with each other since high school, which is easy thanks to the internet.

Love and Stroud keeping up with each other's offense on Sunday will be far more difficult. Still, Love took a little time to show a little, well, love to the hottest young QB1 on the planet.

“What (Stroud) did last year as a rookie is very, very impressive,” Love began, per Matt Schneidman of The Athletic. “You don't see too many rookie quarterbacks come into the league and ball out the way he did.”

“Definitely a testament to his work and how he prepared to get here. I'm proud of him,” added Love. “Like I said, you just don't see too many quarterbacks come in and play well right away. It's cool to see.”

Being cool will not matter in the Lambeau Stadium cold this Sunday (October 20). The projected lows are dipping into the 40s. Thankfully, Love's Packers got a pass catcher back to practice before the Texans wind their way to Wisconsin.

Texans' C.J. Stroud, Packers' Jordan Love lead MVP race

C.J. Stroud stormed onto the NFL scene to earn Rookie of the Year honors. Now the Texans (5-1) have an MVP leading a Super Bowl surge in Stroud's sophomore season. He is ninth in completion percentage (68.3%), fifth in touchdowns thrown (10), and has only four possession-killing interceptions.

Jordan Love is second in the league in touchdown passes (12) and yards per game (282.7) despite missing two games. The only knock on the Packers' Aaron Rodgers replacement is the six interceptions in four games.

Both Stroud and Love were given credit for some outside-the-pocket athleticism in the NFL Draft. Neither has had to evade the rush often. The Packers and Texans have built proper offensive lines to protect their respective quarterback investments. Stroud (75) and Love (29) have barely rushed for over 100 combined yards in 10 combined games.

Getting through games clean and without much chaos will go a long way to Stroud or Love winning that NFL MVP award. First up is leading the Packers or Texans to a Week 7 victory.