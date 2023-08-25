While the Houston Texans invested heavy NFL Draft capital in acquiring CJ Stroud, they have yet to officially name the No. 2 overall pick their starting quarterback. But even with Week 1 quickly approaching, Stroud doesn't mind waiting a little longer for the Texans to make their decision.

Stroud has started both of Houston's preseason games thus far and is listed as a starter for their finale as well. Still, the Texans are keeping their Week 1 QB plans a secret. While Stroud is eager to eventually learn his fate, the rookie is more focused on becoming the best quarterback and leader he can be, via ESPN's DJ Bien-Aime.

“I ain't tripping. Just do what's on my plate. I'm not worried about anybody else's plate,” Stroud said. “I got to focus on what we got going on in this locker room and just getting better everyday.”

“It's not about any of that other stuff. It's about competing every day and just getting better,” Stroud said. “My job is to go out there and play. I got the fun stuff to do.”

CJ Stroud might not yet have been named the Texans' starter, but Houston is surely hoping he develops into one; quickly. The Texans haven't been to the playoffs since 2019. In the three years since, Houston has gone a combined 11-38-1.

It's unlikely Stroud could completely turn the franchise around come Week 1. But after using such a high draft pick on him, the Texans will look for the former Ohio State standout to help lead Houston out of the trenches and back into the AFC South race.

That is, after they officially name Stroud the starter.