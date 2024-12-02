The Houston Texans capped off a heated matchup with a 23-20 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. In the second quarter, Trevor Lawrence took off for a six-yard run before taking a vicious hit from Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair that ignited a frenzy of confrontation from both teams, and Al-Shaair was ejected from the game.

Lawrence exited the field to be evaluated for a concussion, and Mac Jones stepped in at starting quarterback. Al-Shaair issued a public apology on the hit following the game, but it's possible that he could still face a suspension. Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud completed 22-of-34 passes for 242 yards and one touchdown in a pivotal win for their season.

“My prayers go to Trevor and I really hope and pray he's OK,” Stroud said, per ESPNs Michael DiRocco. “Praying to his family as well. Still rocking with Azeez. I don't think that was his intent.”

The Jaguars believe that it was a dirty hit, despite Al-Shaair's stance that he didn't see Lawrence sliding until it was too late. Al-Shaair expressed his regret over the incident, but the NFL will likely move forward with some disciplinary action to better their widespread protection of the players.

Trevor Lawrence's status is dicey for Week 14 after Texans hit

Lawrence is currently questionable with a concussion, leaving him uncertain to suit up against the Tennessee Titans in Week 14. A concussion typically is a minimum one-game absence because of the seriousness of the NFL's concussion protocol, so it's likely that Jones would get the start under center.

Lawrence would need to be medically cleared by the end of the practice week.

The Jaguars also don't want to risk their future. Their season is all but lost at 2-10, and Lawrence will be looking to bounce back as the franchise quarterback in 2025.